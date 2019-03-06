Farmers demand strict regulation of sugar imports

Small-scale sugar farmers want the national government to form a special committee to help in regulating imports as part of streamlining the struggling industry.

Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers (KNFSF) yesterday dismissed a parallel taskforce, saying it is being funded by private millers and other prominent actors and thus out to frustrate Government efforts to revamp the industry.

“A special committee comprising all value chain players should be established to strictly control importation of sugar into the country,” the farmers lobby group demanded.

KNFSF chairman Ibrahim Juma said during a media briefing in Nairobi the sugar industry is in dire need of an urgent attention in order to address the plight of the farmers.

He said the players are out to frustrate government efforts to revive the sugar industry as they want to ensure their market space is not interrupted.

Local industry

“They import huge supplies thus contributing to the dismal performance of the local industry and in the process worsen the plight of the small-scale farmers,” he added.

Traditionally, Kenya does not produce sufficient stock of sugar for consumers, hence the country imports more than 200,000 tonnes every year, according to sugar directorate. However, sugar dealers import more through porous border points, thus flooding the local market.

The directorate’s interim head Solomon Odera says the quota Kenya imports from Comesa region changes annually in line with the organisation’s council resolutions. “Our obligation for 2018 was 210,000 tonnes of table sugar,” said Odera in a phone interview.

Economic survey

In 2017, Kenya imported more sugar than it produced, a time when production was at its lowest. The 2018 Economic Survey shows that Kenya’s imports almost tripled to 989,600 tonnes in 2017 compared with 376,100 tonnes in 2016.

The total domestic sugar production declined by 41.2 per cent, from 639,700 tonnes in 2016, to 376100 tonnes in 2017.