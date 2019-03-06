Uproar as Bomet sacks over 900 ECD teachers

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has faulted the Bomet county government for the decision to fire more than 900 Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers.

Bomet Knut executive secretary Malel Langat on Monday termed the county’s move unfair adding that the teachers, hired in 2014 during former governor Isaac Ruto’s tenure, had gone for a year without pay when the county fired them.

Their contract lapsed in 2018, and the current administration declined to renew it. Malel claimed the fired teachers were suffering over the decision, adding that most of them were still servicing loans in various financial institutions.

Education CEC Juliana Yegon could not be reached to comment on the matter. A county official, sought anonymity as she is not authorised to speak on behalf of the CEC, said the county could not renew the tutors’ contracts until a new public service board is reconstituted.

“We are waiting for the board to be reconstituted so that we can declare the positions vacant,” said the official. But Malel accused the county of turning a blind eye to the plight of the teachers. “ECDE was left to the counties to manage but we are surprised they are instead mismanaging it. These teachers are suffering,” he said.

He said it was ironical for the county to concentrate on putting up ECDE centres yet sacking teachers. “What is the logic in putting up more nursery schools while not setting aside funds to pay the very people who lay education foundation for our children?” he asked.