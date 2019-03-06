Homa Bay Speaker now files contempt case against Clerk

Embattled Homa Bay County Assembly Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo has filed contempt of court case against the Clerk Daniel Kaudo.

Ayoo, through her lawyer David Otieno, lodged a fresh application seeking Kaudo’s arrest for disobeying court orders on resumption of her work.

The Speaker, who was reinstated by the court pending hearing and determination of her case, claimed the Clerk has refused to comply with some of the orders given by the court to facilitate her return to the office.

Ayoo’s lawyer in the application filed yesterday argued that the said order despite being served on the Clerk has not been adhered to, making it impossible for the Speaker to execute her duties.

“Our prayer is that upon being held in contempt, the Clerk be jailed for a period as the court may deem just and appropriate for disobeying court orders,” added Otieno.

Employment,Labour and Relations Court judge Justice Nduma Nderi, while delivering the ruling on February 7, cautioned the respondents or any other person from interfering with Ayoo’s terms and conditions of services.