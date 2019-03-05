Gor in tough fight to qualify for Confed Cup quarter-final

Permutations of CAF Confederation Cup Group D got more complicated when erstwhile leaders Gor Mahia lost to NA Hussein Dey while Zamalek beat Petro Atletico away to get back into the thick of things on Sunday night.

A goal conceded by Gor in a really scrappy performance away from home indicated that the Kenyan champions are yet to master their game on the road. And now with a rejuvenated Zamalek coming next on the cards for K’Ogalo in Alexandria, Egypt, jitters on pinning down a quarter-final berth are starting to emerge.

True to assertions that he would not play an open game in Algiers, Gor coach Hassan Oktay tried very hard to close shop but the Turk may not have deployed the right personnel entirely.

He preferred Charles Momanyi to pair Haron Shakava in central defence, snubbing Joash Onyango who is reputed for hard tackles, great timing and excellent match reading. Oktay also snubbed Ernest Wendo, another hard tackling defensive midfielder known more for disrupting opposition play and providing a safety net for the back four.

In his steady, attack-minded Kenneth Muguna got the nod. The selection raised eyebrows as to the kind of approach K’Ogalo had for the game and it was not long before NA Hussein Dey cracked the Kenyan team, albeit with a scrappy, contentious goal. Exactly a week after Gor ran the Algerian club rugged in Nairobi, circumstances starkly contrasted in Algiers. Hussein Dey dominated and led in every positive statistics.

Ugandan Shafik Batambuze connected with Francis Kahata conner kick and wheeled away in celebration as the ball went in but the joy was cut short immediately as the goalkeeper was adjudged to have been impeded by Shakava.

Jacques Tuyisenge got himself booked for protesting wildly. The match ended with K’Ogalo on ascendancy but that won’t count as the hosts took the points.