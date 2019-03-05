Truckers protest increased levies

George Kebaso @Morarak

Members of the Truckers Association of Kenya (TAK) yesterday caused a traffic snarl up on Mombasa Road demanding audience with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Hundreds of truck owners yesterday protested what they termed as arbitrary increase of a levy for accessing construction materials.

They demanded to know what prompted the county government to impose a 300 per cent levy increase without consulting them.

Consultative meeting

“We will not remit the levy until the county honours its Constitutional responsibility of convening consultative meetings on this matter,” they vowed.

Four months ago, Mutua’s administration introduced a new permit for accessing products from the county.

Esther Wambui, a trucker, decried the county government’s sustained onslaught on the truck operators businesses saying besides being unsupportive to the ‘‘Big Four’’ agenda, it is financially draining.

She questioned which law the county was applying while issuing a sticker in which they are required to pay Sh27, 200.

“Last year, they introduced a sticker and we have tried to make inquiries about it but nobody is explaining. The county askaris are harassing our drivers and towing our vehicles for frivolous reasons,” said Wambui.

Increased levies

TAK secretary general Kennedy Karisa said the imposed levy is illegal and urged Mutua to engage in dialogue to end the stalemate.

Unconfirmed reports state that Mutua met the protestors later on and said the increased levies will not be reviewed, giving no concrete reason.