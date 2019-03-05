We’ll not be intimidated, vows EACC boss Mbarak

Kirera Mwiti @PeopleDailyKe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) yesterday denied that the anti-graft war is targeting any individual or groups.

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak dismissed claims by politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto that the fight against corruption had been politicised, saying the commission is operating independently.

“The politicians are entitled to their thoughts but this will not deter us from fighting graft regardless of who is involved,” he said.

Prisons scandal

Mbarak said EACC had handed the file of the Sh4.8 billion prison department scandal to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for action.

“The procurement of arms and other equipment by the department has many unanswered questions but a multi-agency team from

EACC, DCI and DPP is looking at the file,” he said in Naivasha after opening an EACC management capacity building workshop.

Solicitor-General Ken Ogeto, who was the chief guest at the function, said corruption had contributed to the widening of the gap between the rich and the poor.

“Though there is no country that is free of corruption, there is need for concerted efforts to deal with this vice that threatens human values and good governance,” he said.