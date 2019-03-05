Ambrose Letoluai with the camera he uses in his conservation efforts. ABOVE: The melanistic cat whose photo went viral online.

Ambrose Letoluai was at the centre of the viral image of the black cat that impressed the world. Harriet James caught up with him to find out more about his work and what it took to have the image captured. image.

Following the intriguing story of the black Leopard, caught on camera in Laikipia county, questions arose about who first spotted the black cat and when she was actually seen.

Although the popular narrative was that a black panther had been seen in Kenya for the first time in 100 years, the cats have been sighted many times in various parts of Laikipia. Ambrose Letoluai, an African Leopard Researcher working for San Diego Zoo leopard conservation programme was at the centre of the viral image.

Born in Porro village in Samburu County 24 years ago and raised in Koija village where his uncle resided, Letoluai’s passion for conservation began when he was studying wildlife management and conservation at Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute.

“I met supportive lectures who always guided us on how to collect data. That’s where my interest in research and conservation began,” Letoluai says.

Conservation programme

During his internship at Loisaba conservancy in 2017, Letoluai was introduced to a group of researchers from San diego Zoo by Loisaba CEO Tom Sylvester. The leopard conservation programme was started after researchers of Reticulated Giraffe went out to villages to find out how people use giraffe meat, only for the community to highlight a huge problem with leopards.

Scientists Megan Owen and Nicholas Pilfold decided to start the programme to understand leopard population in the area and how they co-exist with the people. Upon completing his internship, Letoluai returned home to put all that he had learnt into practice.

“Presently, I lead the San Diego zoo leopard conservation project here in Kenya. I am also responsible for collecting data for Loisaba and Mpala conservancies. I lead a project in which we are documenting cases of carnivore attacks to understand conflicts between carnivores and communities,” he says.

Since most wildlife reside outside government parks and reserves, the county has been plagued with human-animal conflict, where leopards kill or injure their livestock. Consequently, the largely pastoralist community have a negative attitude towards the leopards, leading to mortality of the endangered species across the range.

“Leopards face threats of poisoning and poaching because of their skin. If all people understand their value in ecosystem, those threats could be limited,” he notes.

Through various outreach missions, Letoluai sensitises his community on the significance of conserving the endangered wild cat. As a measure of protecting their livestock, most people have reinforced their bomas with wire mesh, put up solar lights, and fixed wind chimes or propellers to generate noise to deter the predators at night.

Letoluai developed a passion in wildlife photography, which he employed in passing on his conservation message. It was during such interactions with the community that he learnt about the presence of the black panther.

“I was visiting communities to ask them about how they protect themselves against attacks when an elder mentioned about spotting a black panther at Lorok, close to the Loisaba conservancy,” he says.

He then wrote an email to his boss on his findings and it was agreed that trap cameras be placed on the paths with the hope of capturing pictures of the black panther.

“I deployed eight cameras on November 2017, and one captured a black panther,” says Letoluai, who adds that they have been monitoring the animal since then.

The melanistic leopard became prominent when Letoluai was asked by the owner of Lorok Ranch to take Will Burad-Lucas, a British photographer, to have a glimpse of the rare creature. Lucas had heard rumours of it and desired to see and take a photo. Letoluai says it took the joint efforts of the community, local rangers, and the landowners as well as the involvement of San Diego Zoo global scientists to discover and save the black panther.

He plans to continue his conservation efforts, working together with scientists and communities to end the extinction of the species.