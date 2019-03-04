English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

The lethal chop : How limbs of miraa thieves are chopped off in Mutuati

The lethal chop

K24 Tv March 4, 2019
2,532 Less than a minute
Miraa Farming
Money allocated to Miraa farmers by Government to be shared amongst Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties. Photo/Courtesy

U county is synonymous with with Miraa–a lucrative cash crop which is the source of livelihoods for most households.

But beyond the lash green farmlands lies a dark secret to safeguard their lifelines,a section of Miraa farmers often engage the services of ‘security experts or exterminators’ to keep off those who want to reap where they did not sow.

Our reporter Shukri Wachu, visited Mutuati village in Igembe North and tells us how residents chop off the limbs of Miraa thieves using a special machete known as c-line to dispense justice despite  the practice being outlawed.

 

Show More

Related Articles

March 4, 2019
2,550

No permanent jobs for new nurses: Nurses to be hired on contract

March 4, 2019
2,575

KCSE,KCPE registration crisis : KNEC to re-open registration 7th to 15 March

March 4, 2019
2,523

Keter, Kutuny back DCI in graft war

March 4, 2019
2,546

Dams scandal:  CS Rotich likely to face charges