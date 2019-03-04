The lethal chop : How limbs of miraa thieves are chopped off in Mutuati

U county is synonymous with with Miraa–a lucrative cash crop which is the source of livelihoods for most households.

But beyond the lash green farmlands lies a dark secret to safeguard their lifelines,a section of Miraa farmers often engage the services of ‘security experts or exterminators’ to keep off those who want to reap where they did not sow.

Our reporter Shukri Wachu, visited Mutuati village in Igembe North and tells us how residents chop off the limbs of Miraa thieves using a special machete known as c-line to dispense justice despite the practice being outlawed.