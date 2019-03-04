English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

No permanent jobs for new nurses: Nurses to be hired on contract

No permanent jobs

March 4, 2019
Nurses in public hospitals who defied the president’s directive to go back to work, have to brace for tough times, after both national and county government’s resolved to take disciplinary action against them.

 In a meeting held at Sagana State Lodge the two levels of government also resolved to only hire nurses on contract basis to tame the frequent strikes that have crippled the health sector.

 

