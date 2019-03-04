KCSE,KCPE registration crisis : KNEC to re-open registration 7th to 15 March

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has given this year’s national examination candidates until tomorrow to provide authentic birth certificates amid condemnation from head teachers that this is an unrealistic demand to innocent candidates.

In a circular to county directors and sub county directors of education, acting chief executive officer, Dr Mercy Karogo also said that the council will open its registration systems from 7th to 15th March this year, in order to enable candidates whose registration has anomalies to correct them. This as it emerged that over 300,00o candidates may not sit their exams , since their registration had anomalies.