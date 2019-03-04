English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

KCSE,KCPE registration crisis : KNEC to re-open registration 7th to 15 March

KCSE,KCPE registration

K24 Tv March 4, 2019
2,578 Less than a minute

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has given this year’s national examination candidates until tomorrow to provide authentic birth certificates amid condemnation from head teachers that this is an unrealistic demand to innocent candidates.

In a circular to county directors and sub county directors of education, acting chief executive officer, Dr Mercy Karogo  also said that the council will open its registration  systems from 7th to 15th March this year, in order to enable candidates whose registration has anomalies to correct them. This as it emerged that over 300,00o candidates may not sit their  exams , since their  registration had anomalies.

 

Show More

Related Articles

Miraa Farming
March 4, 2019
2,532

The lethal chop : How limbs of miraa thieves are chopped off in Mutuati

March 4, 2019
2,550

No permanent jobs for new nurses: Nurses to be hired on contract

March 4, 2019
2,523

Keter, Kutuny back DCI in graft war

March 4, 2019
2,547

Dams scandal:  CS Rotich likely to face charges