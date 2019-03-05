Macadamia: Fallout over price of nuts.

Barely three weeks into the macadamia harvesting season, a tussle has emerged between traders and processors over prices.

Traders have accused processors of ganging up against them as they seek to gain control of the market. Nut Traders Association of Kenya (NUTAK) chairman Johnston Kihara said processors have been sending agents to buy nuts from farmers at throw-away prices but shift blame to traders.

He said agents are buying macadamia for as low as Sh70 per kilo despite there being set minimum price of Sh170 per kilo.

Kihara said the association had promised farmers a price of Sh300 but it appears like this might not be achieved, citing unhealthy competition.

He said powerful forces have been issuing threats to foreign traders for offering better prices for the nuts to the farmers.“Last week, we had Chinese traders who were chased away in Meru because they were buying macadamia at Sh160, a demonstration the processors were not happy about it,” he said.

International market

Kihara said while macadamia is fetching higher prices in the international market, the processors are out to exploit farmers so that they can maximise their profits. He challenged the processors to come clean and declare publicly how much they will be buying the nuts from farmers.

Kihara, however, urged Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to put in place measures to protect farmers, expressing fears that if caution is not taken, the sector could be headed for collapse.