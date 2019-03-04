English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Keter, Kutuny back DCI in graft war

DCI in graft war

K24 Tv March 4, 2019
The ping pong over the war on graft continued today with leaders from the political divide trading barbs, with some ODM leaders calling for the resignation of Deputy President William Ruto, claiming he was defying the president.

However, several MP’s from the Central Kenya have defended the Deputy President saying the war on graft should not be used to frustrate him.

Meanwhile, the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission have defended itself against claims that state agencies were being used to settle political scores.

 

