English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Dams scandal:  CS Rotich likely to face charges

Dams scandal

K24 Tv March 4, 2019
2,548 Less than a minute
Treasury CS Henry Rotich. Photo/FILE

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich  is on the spot  after  the directorate of criminal investigations recommended his prosecution.

Rotich according to sources at the DCI is facing questions on the fraudulent  Kimwarer and Arror dam payments totaling ksh 20.5B.

Kerio valley development authority managing director David Kimosop and three others are also likely to face graft charges if the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji upholds the incriminating evidence from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

 

Show More

Related Articles

Miraa Farming
March 4, 2019
2,533

The lethal chop : How limbs of miraa thieves are chopped off in Mutuati

March 4, 2019
2,551

No permanent jobs for new nurses: Nurses to be hired on contract

March 4, 2019
2,578

KCSE,KCPE registration crisis : KNEC to re-open registration 7th to 15 March

March 4, 2019
2,524

Keter, Kutuny back DCI in graft war