Dams scandal:  CS Rotich likely to face charges

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is on the spot after the directorate of criminal investigations recommended his prosecution.

Rotich according to sources at the DCI is facing questions on the fraudulent Kimwarer and Arror dam payments totaling ksh 20.5B.

Kerio valley development authority managing director David Kimosop and three others are also likely to face graft charges if the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji upholds the incriminating evidence from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.