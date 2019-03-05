12-year-old deaf girl wins eKitabu essay competition

A 12-year-old girl from little- known Ebukuya Primary School for the Deaf in Luanda sub-county, Vihiga county, pulled a surprise after she emerged the best in 2018 eKitabu digital essay competition.

Effyne Awuor, an orphan, received Sh20,000 scholarship and a laptop from the sponsor of the competition last week.

The Class Six pupil who lost her parents at a tender age, aspires to be a secondary school English teacher.

In her appreciation speech, Awuor said she plans to pursue her education, get a well-paying job to enable her and her relatives to live a better life.

She told the audience she likes writing and challenged the sponsors to be ready to give her more trophies in the next competitions. “I’m very happy for emerging the best essay writer in the eKitabu essay writing competition. The victory has given me motivation and I aspire to pursue my dream career as an English teacher,” said Awuor as tears of joy rolled down her cheeks.

Her headteacher Lilian Achieng’ described Awour as a hard working girl. “I like Awuor for her hard work in class. She has been posting impressive results in the exams and I am convinced she can do better if fully supported,” said Achieng’.

Computing devices

eKitabu marketing expert Mercy Musyoki said they were impressed by Awuor’s essay that saw her emerge the best among 13,000 contestants.

She said Awuor was ranked the best among the writers with special needs.

She said eKitabu Digital Essay Competition that was established in 2013 has advanced education through the use of technology with teachers and students in all public and private schools across Kenya.

She said every year students respond with essays to new questions adding that a panel of teachers mark essays with prizes including computing devices, scholarship funds and national recognition awarded for winning entries.

She disclosed that more than 17,000 students, 600 teachers, and 700 schools have participated since 2013.

Mrs. Musyoki said the eKitabu word was coined from “Kitabu” a Swahili for “book,” adding that the educational impact of books is their foundation.

She said on that proven foundation they innovate, design with users and partners from public and private sector to increase accessibility and lower the cost of content for quality education.—sustainably and at large scale.

She said:”eKitabu, through our open architecture, global collection of ebooks and ecosystem partners, dramatically lowers the cost of delivering accessible content for quality education in local languages. Since founding in 2012, we have brought digital content to over 1,500 schools across all 47 counties of Kenya and 13 African countries.”

Pics: Effyne Awuor pose for photograph with her teachers at Ebukuya school for the deaf in Luanda Vihiga County when she was warded with Sh 20,000 scholarship with laptop after emerging the best essay writer in the ekitabu 2018 digital essay competition nationally.PHOTOS: ENOCK AMUKHALE.

Pics: Effyne Awuor pupil from Ebukuya school for the deaf in Luanda Vihiga County poses for photograph with her dummy cheque of sh 20,000 school fees scholarship which she received from ekitabu after she emerged the best essay writer in the ekitabu 2018 digital essay competition nationally.PHOTOS: ENOCK AMUKHALE.