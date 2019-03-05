Rundown firms a threat to Nakuru’s city status

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Once vibrant companies in Nakuru are now a pale shadow of their former selves. They continue to flounder while many have gone under over the years much to the detriment of livelihoods and the economy of the country`s fourth largest urban area.

In a renewed call for action, residents want the county and national governments to help revive the firms they say provided a lifeline to thousands in the 1970s and 80s.

Despite the county gearing up for city status, the industrial sector is yet to be achieved with less than five industries barely surviving.

Revival plan

With more than 15 industries on their deathbeds, residents say a revival plan pegged on the government`s manufacturing agenda and food security will help resuscitate dying hope among many in the agricultural and manufacturing town of more than 600,000 people.

Dry cell manufacturer Eveready, East Africa flour milling giant – Milling Corporation of Kenya – and the Pyrethrum Processing Company today posture as industrial grave yards. Eliotts Bakeries, wound up in 1992 after reporting huge losses.

Flamingo Bottlers and Sam-Con Ltd, a steel-body fabricating company that also sold Isuzu trucks moved their operations to Nairobi. Others collapsed entities include Kenya’s only pre-independence tomato paste maker Kabazi Canners which provided market for Subukia farmers.

Valley Bakeries Ltd, PAC Industries, Nakuru Oil Mills and Rift Valley Refrigerators followed suit leaving thousands of residents without jobs.

According to the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Nakuru currently has an unemployment burden of 675,000 young people.

The business community on the other hand observes that if the town wants to achieve city status then operational industries will help to buttress a struggling economy in a town whose vision is driven by agriculture and manufacturing.

In his youth in the 1980s, 60-year-old Jesse Kariuki was privileged to work in nearly all these companies. A walk through empty processing halls evokes fond memories.

He says hardship was a rare phenomenon in the town once rated by Unesco as the fastest growing urban area in East and Central Africa as Kenyans trooped to the town for jobs.

Economic growth

The retired sales and marketing executive says each of these companies employed 300 people on a daily basis and the economy had an exponential growth.

“These companies employed more than 300 workers daily,” says Kariuki.

He says the firms hired locals as clerks, body builders for lorries, tractors and buses as well as casual labourers in various processing plants. Fast forward to 2019, the ripple effect of the collapse is keenly felt by enterprises that drew a lifeline from the floundering giants with senior citizens worried about a congested town without industries.

Jacqueline Omondi, 71, who owns a cafeteria in the industrial area of Nakuru said her café bustled with activity in the 1990s but today her business is not able to meet her basic needs because there are no customers.

“I bought my first land with this job. Being a grandmother I think I will hang up my boots,” says Omondi.

Technological advancement and a highly competitive free market in recent years has been cited as the largest contributor to the collapse of some of these companies yet some were edged out of the market by counterfeits and unrestrained cheap imports.

Residents say the agenda to boost manufacturing should drive the two levels of governments to inject funds into the collapsed and ailing companies.