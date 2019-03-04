EMOOLOGOIYWEK

Kenya Airways-KAA ‘partnership’ deal politics

Kakomwa governor nebo Uasin gishu Jackson Mandago kole maiyani kakwautiet nebo...

Meru Fm March 4, 2019
2,417 Less than a minute
Uasin gishu governor Jackson Mandago | PHOTO COURTESY

Kakomwa governor nebo Uasin gishu Jackson Mandago kole maiyani kakwautiet nebo kikach kimnatet kibakengeitab Kenya Airways Authority konam kibakengeishek chetononchin rutoiywekab ndekeishek eng emoni anan Kenya Airport Authority eng mwaet kole imuch kowech natok banwekab ndekeshek eng emoni

