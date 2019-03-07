Real Madrid fans jeer Welsh forward after latest El Classico defeat

Madrid, Sunday

Gareth Bale (pictured) was whistled off as Real Madrid were beaten for the second time in four days by Barcelona. The league is now definitely beyond them, and the relationship between Bale and the Bernabeu may also be completely beyond repair.

Four Champions League don’t save you when this crowd turn on you. Is there any way back after such as cacophony? He wasn’t the worst in another very poor performance from Madrid but he felt the full force of 80,000 very unhappy supporters.

It wasn’t the usual smattering of jeers, it was a shrill din that lasted from the moment his number 11 came up on 62 minutes with him out on the other side of the pitch, to the moment he crossed the line, not shaking hands with coach Santiago Solari.

They never took to him when things were going well. What hope now as another season slides towards and all or nothing Champions League campaign?

They play Ajax on Tuesday in the European Cup. They are now 12 points behind leaders Barcelona and Europe is all they have to play for. Bale will not start that crucial second leg.

The first half was not so much a battle between Madrid and Barcelona as a battle between Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. Having not scored in the cup win in midweek – and not played in the Camp Nou Clasico earlier this season – Messi was up for this one.

He was furious when he played a long diagonal pass to Ousmane Dembele who then, despite Messi’s sprint to the edge of the area, did not get the ball back as Dembele sent a wild cross beyond everyone.

Ramos was marking Messi and in the first period of the first half and there was sportsmanship between two with a high-five of sorts instigated by Ramos after he had got in just ahead of Messi to win the ball. That peace would not last.

