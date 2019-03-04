Uhuru urges African leaders to fast track integration

by PSCU

@PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on African leaders to fast track integration processes to achieve development in the continent.

Speaking during a state dinner hosted in his honour by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewdeat the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa, Uhuru called for the removal of systemic barriers that hinder the blossoming of people-to-people relations in Africa.

“We need to build on the warm relations that exist between our governments to include our populations to foster people-to-people interactions,” said Uhuru.

He added that for Africa to defeat ignorance, disease and poverty, Africans must work together.

“Our people should be let to travel throughout their continent freely without any hindrances,” said the President.

The President commended the Ethiopian leadership led by PM Abiy and President Zewde for the progress being experienced in the country.

Abiy said Kenya is a key development partner of Ethiopia and thanked Uhuru for the visit which has renewed the long-standing friendly relations between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, Uhuru had accompanied Abiy for the official opening of the Debre Birhan Industrial Park in Amhara Region on the occasion of national celebrations to mark the Victory of Adwa.

Every year on March 1, Ethiopians celebrate the historic defeat of the colonial Italian forces by their warriors led by Emperor Menelik II in 1896 near the town of Adwa in the Tigray region.