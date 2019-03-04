Kemsa boss denies stocking expired drugs worth Sh1.2b

George Kebaso @Morarak

The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) has denied reports that drugs worth Sh1.2 billion have expired under their watch.

At the same time, Kemsa chief executive Dr Jonah Mwangi has allayed fears that there are no HIV drugs saying there is sufficient stock to last the country until May 2019.

In a statement, Mwangi said the commodity in question- Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Dolutegravir (TLD) in the KEMSA warehouse is sufficient, and the country would only experience stock-outs in the next two months.

He said the delay in distribution of Lopinavir/Ritonavir was occasioned by the need to conform to the International Standards as guided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding new health products and technologies.

“In the course of the current financial year, new HIV treatment guidelines were developed and launched. This led to transitioning of patients to more efficacious treatment regimens. In response to these changes, some commodities, were inevitably affected,” he said.