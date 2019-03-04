Bomb Blast hall named in honour of Maathai

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

The late environmentalist Prof Wangari Maathai was yesterday immortalised when a land-mark international conference hall was named after her.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta led Kenyans in inaugurating the Wangari Maathai Hall, inside the August 7, 1998 Bomb Blast Memorial Museum in Nairobi.

The opening of the conference hall coincided with celebrations to mark Wangari Maathai Day and the Africa Environment Day set aside by the African Union in her honour.

The World Wildlife Day was also marked yesterday.

The Wangari Maathai Hall has been dedicated to the 2004 Noble Peace Laureate by the August 7 Memorial Trust in recognition of her legacy in environmental conservation, diplomacy and advocacy for human rights.

Relentless advocacy

The Memorial Museum, which stands inside the Peace Gardens at the former compound of the US Embassy, is also dedicated to victims of terrorist attack.

During the occasion, the First Lady paid glowing tribute to Maathai saying Kenyans will forever be indebted to the conservation heroine for her relentless advocacy campaigns to preserve public land, parks and forests.

The public spaces include Uhuru Park, Karura forest and Jevanjee Gardens where Maathai waged courageous battles to keep off greedy land grabbers.

The First Lady called on Kenyans to embrace the values and ideals that Maathai fought for as we celebrate the work of the global icon and efforts of many other heroes for their bravery and determination to make the world a better place.

“Because of what she taught us, we now appreciate the underlying links that we so often miss between environmental democracy and peace,” said the First Lady

She said the Wangari Maathai Hall and the space where the Memorial Peace Museum stands also symbolises hope, reconciliation and peace in memory of the victims of the August 7, 1998 terrorist attack.

“This park stands as an oasis of peace. The green landscapes and peaceful setting resonate with Professor Mathaai’s fight – to live in peaceful harmony with the environment,” added the First Lady

Safe for posterity

She said the Wangari Maathai Hall will serve to extend her legacy as the first African woman to gain global attention for her work through the Green Belt Movement where she was the founder.

She said the Africa Environmental Day reminds everybody of the work that still needs to be done to make the planet safe for posterity.

The First Lady said the day calls for concerted efforts and action at continental, regional, national and community levels towards addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

Promote peace

“We have visible evidence that climate change is not a distant or imaginary threat, but rather a growing and undeniable reality,’ said the First Lady .

Other environmental challenges facing Africa, said the First Lady, include extreme weather conditions and human displacement that ultimately increase the risk of conflict, hunger and poverty.

She pledged to work tirelessly to support environmental and wildlife conservation and preservation as well as the promotion of peaceful co-existence of people.

Those who attended the ceremony included Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko, the Australian High Commissioner to Kenya, the chairperson of the Green Belt Movement Marion Kamau, family and friends of the late Maathai.

Maathai died on September 25, 2011 at the age of 71 after a brave battle with cancer.