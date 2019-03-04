Fire all officials linked to corruption, Uhuru urged

Henry Andanje and Oliver Musembi

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Thika MP Patrick Wanaina at the weekend asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack all Cabinet secretaries and other public officials who have been linked to corruption.

“President Kenyatta should fire all Cabinet secretaries who have been mentioned in corruption scandals,” said Wetang’ula, who is also the Ford Kenya leader.

Wetang’ula (pictured), who was speaking in Funyula, Busia county at the weekend, urged Uhuru to act decisively against people who, he said, have ruined the economy and tarnished the country’s name internationally.

While lauding the President’s decision to sack Sports Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa on Friday, Wainana said wayward officials must also be made to face the full force of the law and pay back stolen public resources.

“The billions of shillings lost through graft and which can drastically change the lives of many Kenyans should be recovered from those implicated,” Wainaina said at a wedding in Thika yesterday.

He warned against, what he said, were attempts to politicise and drag ethnic communities into the corruption debate, saying individuals, not their communities, should pay for their own crimes.

Political undertones

“We should not introduce political overtones or ethnic talk in the war against corruption. If a government officer is mentioned in theft of public resources, he should face the law individually and this should not be linked to any community,” said the MP.

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed some of the corruption reports as “exaggerated”, with the intention of soiling the names of innocent people.

But Wainaina said everyone should carry their own cross and there should be no sacred cows when it comes to ineptitude or corruption among government officials.

Last week, the President said no one is immune to prosecution and that prominent personalities implicated in graft will be arrested and arraigned.