How ‘CS forced KVDA’ to buy land at Sh6.3b

Anthony Mwangi

A Cabinet secretary used his position to force a State agency to buy — at massively inflated price — 300 acres of land he had bought to resettle people who were to be displaced by the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams.

According a source privy to the deal, the CS picked the idea from a Cabinet resolution, which had sanctioned the land purchase proposal.

The CS used proxies to buy a 300-acre bush land in Kerio Valley for Sh1 billion from a Senator from Rift Valley region and later sold it to the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) at Sh6.3 billion just two months after purchasing it.

“The CS latched on the opportunity and bought the land and immediately entered into a deal with KVDA to purchase it and in the process making a whooping Sh5.3 billion,” said the source.

KVDA says that more than Sh80 billion would be spent on compensation for the affected families to buy alternative land in Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo Marakwet.

The CS reportedly bought the land from Elgeyo Sawmillers, which is co-owned by the senator, in 2016 but later sold it to KVDA at more than six times the purchase price.

According to investigations, the National Land Commission (NLC) paid the CS Sh700 million commitment fee, with the balance of Sh5.6 billion scheduled for payment by February 28, 2016.

Last week, the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the CS must have been privy to the government’s plan to buy the land.

The Sh6.3 billion is part of Sh21 billion the government had paid to the Italian firm, CMC di Ravenna, for the two Sh65 billion dam projects that are yet to start.

Suppliers

Silas Tiren, the MP for Moiben, where the land in question lies, said he had questioned the delay in relocating the affected people even after the land purchase.

“The resettlement has not been done two years on and no activity is taking place although the former owners are still using part of the land,” Tiren said.

Last week, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations started integration of officials and firms linked to the scam. Some suppliers have reportedly pledged to cooperate with police after they were threatened with conspiracy to defraud charges.

DCI detectives said a supplier said he would give them CCTV footage to identify those who picked up food and wine from his store in Nairobi. He is said to have supplied food and wine valued at Sh15 million, which were picked up from his yard in Lavington, Nairobi.

Police are investigating more than 100 suppliers in connection to the construction of the dams.

Another supplier revealed they had supplied cutlery worth Sh8 million to an office in Eldoret while another delivered towels worth Sh22 million after CMC di Ravenna contracted them.

Former South Mugirango MPManson Nyamweya, whose Kema East Africa Ltd supplied helmets, gumboots and ear plugs, said his company was not party to the dams scandal.

CSs summoned

He, however, said his company supplied the protective gear worth Sh133,000 and that he used a courier service to deliver them in Eldoret and were confirmed as received and a delivery note signed.

Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich is scheduled to appear before the investigators again this week for further questioning.

His Cabinet colleagues Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) are also expected to be questioned.

Rotich is accused of paying out billions of shillings to the contractor yet no works at the site has started.

Due diligence

The contractors had told the investigators they had used the Itare Dam project as their due diligence base and another dam in South Africa.

A team dispatched to South Africa last Thursday to establish if such a dam exists was scheduled to fly back to the country at the weekend.

KVDA says only Sh7.8 billion has been paid for the project while DCI says up to Sh20.5 billion has so far been released, including Sh6.3 billion mobilisation funds, which were allegedly used as kickbacks to various parties.

Besides Rotich, the DCI have questioned his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge.

Apart from Arror and Kimwarer, police are also investigating the Itare Dam in Kuresoi, which they say has stalled despite Sh11.5 billion paid for the same to the same contractors- CMC di Ravenna.

The project was to be a joint venture by KVDA, CMC di Ravena and Itinera of Italy. But police have detected several faults in subsequent contracts that were signed to warrant payments.

Arror dam was to cost Sh38.5 billion and Kimwarer dam Sh28 billion.

Meanwhile CMC di Ravena has sought protection from courts in a move seen as declaration of bankruptcy.