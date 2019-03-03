Cleansing done at fallen mugumo site

Githinji Mwangi

Kikuyu elders yesterday conducted a cleansing ceremony at the site where an 100-year mugumo tree fell last week in Kerugoya town, Kirinyaga county.

Elders led by Kiama Kia Ma national chairman Kigochi wa Imeri conducted a cleansing ceremony.

The cleansing ceremony was only attended by men who were required to wash their hands before they were allowed at the site.

Wearing traditional Kikuyu ceremonial clothes the elders cleansed the site before the actual event started.

Speaking to press, the chairman termed the ceremony as “very important” saying failure to conduct it would attract the wrath of the gods.

He termed mugumo tree as sacred according to Kikuyu customs and whenever it falls it leaves behind a message for the residents.

“It’s clear that the tree wanted to communicate to the people of Kirinyaga to be at peace as their governor, who recently announced her engagement, gets married to another county,” he said.