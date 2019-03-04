Magistrate arrested ‘over husband’s death’

Hillary Mageka and Christine Musa

The estranged widow of slain lawyer Robert Chesang, a retired senior government official, two police officers and a watchman have been arrested in connection with his murder.

Police are seeking another man identified as Kyalo, who is said to be the mastermind of Chesang’s murder.

Athi River OCPD Shama Wario confirmed that Chesang’s widow Maisy Omungala, a Senior resident magistrate in Nyeri, is among those who are in custody over his murder last month.

Await parade

Chesang, 45, was gunned down by two assailants in his Moke Gardens home in Lukenya, Machakos county, on February 17.

Preliminary investigations show that Chesang, who was an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, and his watchman were in constant communication with Omungala before his murder.

The two officers that were arrested over the murder were identified as Sergeant Richard Lorunyei Moru of Mutuini Police Post, Riruta Police Station and Geoffrey Angoria Moru, who is reportedly Lorunyei’s son.

According to police, the two were arrested on Nairobi-Bunyala road roundabout while proceeding to police headquarter at Vigilance House Nairobi.

The occurrence book at Athi River Police Station shows that the two were on board a metallic-green Pajero Reg No KAJ 265F, which was being sought in connection with Chesang’s shooting. They have been placed in police custody awaiting an identification parade.

Chesang’s widow has been detained for questioning over possible collision with her husband’s killers.

She was married to the deceased lawyer but the two were reportedly having a strained relationship, marked by court battles.

Land deals

Detectives are likely to appeal that the court allow them 10 days to detain the suspects as they pursue Kyalo, who is still at large.

According to police sources, they are pursuing Chesang’s involvement in land deals as a possible motive of the murder.

It is alleged that the deceased met his death slightly more than a month after he had returned to his matrimonial house in Lukenya, Machakos.

He had moved into the house after his wife was transferred to Nyeri in December.