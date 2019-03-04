Politicians in war of words over corruption

Bernard Gitau and Winstone Chiseremi

War of words pitting Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leaders on war against graft intensified with calls on the DP to stop intimidating investigative agencies.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi said by implying only Sh7 billion was lost, Ruto is trying to intimidate Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) investigating the possible loss of Sh 21 billion in Arror, Kimwarer dams scandal.

“The DP is nervous, the statement is a sign he is panicking. Why are you in a hurry to make such conclusion of the amount lost?” Mudavadi posed.

Graft war

But speaking in Machakos, Ruto cautioned leaders against politicising the war on corruption saying the biggest threat in the fight against corruption is politicisation of the exercise.

He said enough resources have been allocated to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) and DPP to ensure corruption cases are supported by solid evidence, not hearsay or desire to settle political scores.

Speaking at St Martin’s Kitwii Catholic Church grounds in Kangundo during the Sunday service, Ruto said the government is committed on graft war.

“Corruption cases must be based on proper evidence, actual details, solid and concrete information and not hearsay and the ones inspired by witch-hunt or attempts to settle political scores,” he said.

The DP asked leaders and Kenyans in general to distinguish between politics of corruption and the fight against corruption.

And speaking during JJC church’s 20th anniversary at Parklands, Mudavadi noted that whether it was Sh1billion or Sh7 billion alleged to have been stolen it was too much for Kenyans who continue to suffer due to high debt and taxes.

“Ruto should take the fight on corruption more seriously, he cannot say the hemorrhage is not this but this, basically he is admitting there is a problem but now we are debating about the quantum of the problem,” he said.

Separately, some Rift Valley MPs allied to Ruto claimed that a plot has been hatched to paint Ruto in bad light ahead of 2022 succession politics.

Led by Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), they said Opposition leader Raila Odinga was hell bent on rocking Jubilee government since the March 9 handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dirty games

“We are aware of dirty games being bandied around by Ruto’s critics that are aimed at forcing him to bolt out of the government. Let me assure them that their schemes are bound to fail,” said Kositany.

Meanwhile, some MPs have asked Raila to keep off church matters. This is after Raila hit at Ruto saying the Sh4 million car gift to Kisumu Catholic Archbishop Philip Anyolo had been rejected because it was illegally acquired.

“The Pope directed that the vehicle be returned. We should stand for the truth,” Raila told mourners during a funeral in Ugenya, Siaya county.

But Ruto in his tweet hit back saying: “The master of deceit as always is spewing desperate lies. The car gift was bought by Christian leaders including UK and myself at the request of the chair of Catholic MPs. Understandably empowering the church offends magicians and the evil spirits they worship…”

MPs lead by Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), JamesWamacukuru (Kabete) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) dismissed claims by Raila that the Pope had ordered the vehicle returned.

“It is Christians who invite the Deputy President to the churches. Why is Raila worried on issues that do not concern him,” said Gachagua.