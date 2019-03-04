Clerks reshuffle in Lands ministry

Oliver Musembi @PeopleDailyKe

A crisis is looming at the Ministry of Lands as the transfer of more than 600 clerical officers countrywide is effected.

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro last week said there would be an overhaul of all clerks at the ministry, who will be moved to other ministries and replaced, amid investigations into theft of public land.

Speaking in Thika, the CAS said there have been complaints that some of the officers were working with crooks to steal public land.

He said land adjudication officers and surveyors would also be affected by the transfers.

Sources said moments after Mung’aro’s announcement, the clerks started receiving transfer letters from the ministry headquarters.

“Besides the transfers, any officer found to have been involved in irregular deals will be suspended and legal action taken against them,” he said, and appealed to members of the public volunteer information to investigators.

Mung’aro (pictured) had visited members of Kiang’ombe Squatters Settlement Scheme and Masai Village Squatters group.