Willx Boy teases new EP in 2019

Singer, rapper, music producer and songwriter William Okoyo aka Willx Boy is not a new comer to the industry. Beginning his music career in 2011, he has been working hard and learning his craft and checking his channel, you will find his previous music that tell this story.

The 26-year-old artiste’s latest single dubbed Sunny Days is a love song produced by Javier Garcia, a fast and coming producer based in the USA. It features vocals by Willx recorded at his home studio. The song was written by Willx himself.

Willx’s genre is a hybrid of hip-hop, R&B, dance and Afro that he uses to portray his diverse and versatile skills. Early 2011, he started out his musical journey as a member of the group Affiliates with his close friends Kelvin Mwakio (J-Star) and the late Lenny Mungai (V2) signed under Hypemasters Ent record label.

Initially a three-piece band, the group lost V2 through a road accident and continued as a duo for the remaining of the period. In 2012, their single New Age was met with a positive response and this saw them secure a nomination slot at the 2012 Chaguo La Teeniez awards in a category that pitted them alongside industry heavyweights at the time like Juliani, Sauti Sol, P-Unit, MOG and Camp Mulla for the best group award.

They did two more singles, My City and On&On before the duo split to pursue different careers. It was then that Willx decided to take a four-year break. But in 2016, he returned in the music scene with singles Brainstorm, How to Love and Nai Ni Ocha.

But after being swindled by numerous music promoters, he never received the exposure he was looking for and decided to concentrate on the international scene, doing a collaboration with Caden Jester (US) and Syon (Mexico) on their single Serpiente which garnered 700,000 plays on audio streaming platform, Spotify.

“I am planning to hopefully get things going for my music career as I have invested heavily in my own home studio and spent a lot of time connecting with the industry’s big wigs to study the processes and learn the game. I am also working on my EP this year,” he says.