Six dead, several injured in Rongo village feud

People Daily March 2, 2019
A sombre mood engulfed Nayang’au village in East Kamagambo location, Rongo, after a feud claimed six lives. At least six people reportedly died while several others sustained deep panga wounds following the Thursday feud among villagers over undisclosed feud.

Those who were wounded were rushed to hospital for treatment. Police intervened to ensure calm in  the area. The conflict reportedly started after one family accused another of bewitching their son, who was pronounced dead after arriving at a Rongo hospital for treatment.

No arrests were made and investigations have been launched into the incident. A police officer, who sought anonymity, termed the incident unfortunate, saying residents have co-existed harmoniously for decades.

