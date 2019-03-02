PS fired, others reshuffled

In other changes effected on Friday, the appointment of Principal Secretary in the State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunication, Fatuma Hirsi, was vacated with no immediate replacement named.

Hirsi, who headed the Wildlife docket had previously been sacked before her reinstatement as Broadcasting and Technology PS.

Principal Secretary Susan Mochache was also moved from the Cooperatives under the Trade ministry to Health, as Susan Koech was moved from East African Community Affairs to the State Department of Wildlife. She swapped places with Dr Margaret Mwakima.

Peter Kiplagat Tum was moved from Health to the State Department of Labour. Dr Ibrahim Mohamed was moved from Mining to State Department of Environment and Forestry with Ali Noor Ismail, who headed the docket, moving to Cooperatives.