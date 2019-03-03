CS stint comes to scandalous end

President Uhuru Kenyatta sacked Sports Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa in a mini-reshuffle which also saw Prof George Magoha making it to the Cabinet.

The embattled Echesa has been replaced by Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed with Magoha, the Kenya National Examinations Council chairman, nominated to replace her.

Echesa has received negative publicity in recent months, the latest being his alleged links to Joseph Waswa, the man accused, alongside six others, of conning business magnate Naushad Merali out of Sh10 million by impersonating President Uhuru.

However, Echesa, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, denied Waswa links terming them propaganda. “Waswa is a friend to many politicians, including myself but he is not a business partner,” he said.

Merely 13 months in office, Echesa’s fortunes changed from ‘little known’ to ‘controversial’ after his name popped up in numerous scandals.

In January, he was accused of facilitating eight Pakistani belly dancers to get special passes into the country. They were deported on January 4, for violating terms of their temporary passes.

And not one to shy from political wars, he, a while back, dared former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to sack him.

“I want to dare you Tinga wherever you are, come and sack me, kuja unifute. Kama wewe ni appointing authority Kenya hii, come and sack me please,” he said at a public rally. -ANTHONY MWANGI and BERNARD GITAU