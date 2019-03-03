From lecture hall to the Cabinet

HILLARY MAGEKA

Ambitious, tough-talking, authoritative, no-nonsense, and exemplary technocrat are some of the many adjectives that have been used to describe the newly appointed Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha.

Prof Magoha, who’s full name is George Albert Omore Magoha, has been hailed and criticised in equal measure for his leadership style.

Some christened the 66-year-old father a surgeon like himself a “bulldozer”.

Born in 1952, the outgoing Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) chairman is also a distinguished academic administrator and Professor of Surgery and a Consultant Urologist at the University of Nairobi’s College of Health Sciences.

If confirmed, the former UoN VC will take over from Ambassador Amina Mohamed, who was moved to the Sports docket, which until Friday was in the hands of Rashid Echesa. Echesa was fired in a mini-Cabinet reshuffle announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Information Principal secretary Hirsi Mohammed was also dropped.

Amina’s stint at the Education docket has had mixed fortunes with critics accusing her of being indecisive in confronting challenges such as implementation of the new curriculum, the college grade entry for P1 teachers, Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut)-Teachers Service Commission conflict and 100 per cent transition to Form One.

To many Kenyans, especially Education stakeholders, the appointment of Prof Magoha, who teamed with former abrasive Education CS Fred Matiang’i and others to fight the exam cheats genie in national examinations, has been long overdue. They say he has what it takes; academic gravitas, boldness, decisiveness, public service experience and insider knowledge of the sector to steer the critical sector in the right direction.

But who exactly is Prof George Magoha?

Magoha, a Professor of Transplant Surgery and an Honorary Consultant Surgeon and Urologist at Kenyatta National Hospital and Nairobi Hospital, stint in public service was when he was appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN) in 2005, where he served for two terms.

At the university, he is credited to have commissioned various projects including the iconic University towers. In addition, to bringing significant and integral reforms that elevated UoN to a leading institution of higher learning both locally and internationally.

Upon his retirement, Magoha was later to be appointed to the helm of the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) by Matiang’i, then Education CS, to help reform the exams body.

Seal leakage

He is credited with dismantling exam cartels and sealed leakage that had tainted the image of the country before his arrival at Mitihani House. Through his interventions, such vices were weeded out and integrity of examinations restored.

At the peak of the schools unrest, Magoha, an old boy of Starehe Boys Centre, warned closure of schools involving in exam cheating and its management would be held responsible.

His quest for credibility and integrity of national examinations went a notch higher, when he took a cynical view at the thousands of ‘A’ grades churned out when cheating was rife. Magoha’s appointment now awaits confirmation by Parliament.