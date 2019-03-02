Yego turns to Doha Worlds for more glory.

AMOS ABUGA

‘Form is temporary class is permanent,’ so a sporting cliché, one former World javelin champion Julius Yego has decided to ride on in a year he wants to reclaim his world title.

When the track and field’s who is who converge at the 2019 World Championships slated for Doha, Qatar in September, the man baptised ‘Mr YouTube’ wants to leave a mark once again.

“Doha will mark four years since the historic fete that saw me become the World Champion, such memories never go away, they stay with you forever, most importantly pushing you when you are down,” said the 2014 Commonwealth winner.

The national record holder of 92.72m, which he gallantly set in 2015 that came with winning the 2015 World Championships in Beijing’s Birds Nest Stadium, does not shy away from the reality that he has had feeble outings in the past couple of seasons.

“It is in the public domain that has suffered a series of injuries, ankle and groin, some recurring, from 2017 and to the bigger part of 2018, yes during that time I won the African title in the 2018 championships held in Asaba, Nigeria. Although in reality, a lot is expected on me,”the Olympic silver medallist said.

As a father or two, after welcoming his second born son Finn, last July, shares the kind of inspirational that comes with increased responsibility on and off the track.

“My two sons are my sense of drive, doing what I do is because their smiles keep me going even when injured and not able to participate to my full potential with the spear,” said the CID officer.