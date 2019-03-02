Thriller expected in Kenya Cup fixtures

Kenya Cup Round 12 is set to thrill with return fixtures of the first leg taking centre stage with entertainment guaranteed to ensure the race against the unpredictable top six play-offs cut intensifies.

Winners of the previous meetings will be motivated to register their first double on Saturday March 2 while the tough lessons learnt from the first meeting for the losing sides on November 17-18 should be their game changer five rounds away from the knockout stages.

The round’s double-header will go down at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka where fourth-placed Nondescripts will seek a double over Homeboyz.

The Red Lion had previously won the Jamhuri Estate Derby off a 20-14 win to proceed to do the unpredicted-ending KCB 20-months reign in the 15s version in the second round of the league.

Nondies won their eighth match last weekend in a closely contested 10-7 win over Blak Blad to tie with third-placed Harlequins at 37 points while the eighth-placed Deejays seek to return to winning ways coming off an upsetting 36-27 loss to Impala Saracens.

On the other hand the Deejays will desperately need to beat Nondies to return to winning ways, looking at a potential rise on the log with a win.

The opening match for Round 12 featuring Impala and Blak Blad at 2pm will precede the clash.

Round 12 for the Sarries will not be affected by the passing on of one of their own players Richard Sidindi who will be laid to rest on March 9. The hosts will, however, need a win to consolidate the last playoffs seat against a spirited Blakblad outfit.

Nakuru and Strathmore Leos will renew rivalry when they meet in a must-win tie for both sides at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Wanyore currently sitting seventh on the log won the first clash 20-15 on away grounds and a double over relegation-threatened Leos is crucial to maximise their chances of not missing out playoffs this season having lost the honours to the Leos last season.

Fifth-placed Mwamba will be determined to turn tables on Harlequins at the Railways Club, Nairobi in the absence of their top try scorer Collins Injera and head coach Kevin Wambua.

Harlequins won the first encounter 29-26 at the RFUEA Grounds on November 18 and will need the double to stay third on the log while the Black Shirts will play to home advantage in search of bonus win to tie with the visitors.

Last season runners-up-cum-round 11 highlight teams, defending champs KCB and Kabras will tour this season promoted sides Menengai Oilers and Mean Machine respectively.

KCB ended 10-match Kabras unbeaten round last weekend with a 44-20 win and will be staring at completing a double over Oilers as the favourites round one 27-5 win over Oilers.

Kabras will tour the University of Nairobi grounds to face hosts and relegation-threatened Mean Machine to confirm an earlier 41-0 win secured in Kakamega.