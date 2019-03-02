BRIDE: CAROLINE WANJIKU

GROOM: BRIAN MAINA

VENUE: BTL GROUNDS, RUIRU

DATE: DECEMBER 15, 2018

PHOTOGRAPHY: KYLE CREATIONS

BRIDE’S GOWN: CUSTOM-MADE IN NGARA

What’s your love story?

Brain: We met in May 2017 and started dating two months later. I proposed to her five months after we started dating. I was so nervous about it because I surprised her. She loved it. Two months later, in February 2018, we made everything official to our parents.

What was the wedding planning process like?

We began in August, and it took us about four months. We got guidance from our best couple; Charles and Agnes. We wanted a simple wedding, and we settled for 350 guests. We also wanted a lean line-up, and the bridal team had about 15 people.

You had change of outfits. Tell us about that

We wanted to add colour and uniqueness. We wore khaki pants with pull neck sweaters inside blazers, and changed to African style tops for the reception. The bridesmaids had long navy blue dresses and changed to short peach ones, which was our other theme colour.

Why would you say your wedding was successful?

Everything went as planned, and we thank God for the success on our special day. Our guests enjoyed and up to now, some of them are still talking of the day, because, beside them coming to witness us tie the knot, they had a lot of fun. MC Gospel coordinated everything very well, from the beginning to the end, and entertained people.

What was most memorable about your big day?

When I saw her walking down the aisle as I was standing at the altar. She looked beautiful and I just told God; ‘Thank you for bringing her in my life. She is the best, the love of my life and more to that, my best friend, and I love her so much’.

Caroline: I cried when my mum was putting the veil on me. She also almost teared. It was emotional.