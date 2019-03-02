Exploring Karen

While Karen is known to be an affluent neighbourhood, it can also be a place where one can find peaceful spots to relax and unwind. The suburb was named after the Danish author, Karen Blixen, whose memoir; Out of Africa recounts the events of the 17 years she called Kenya home.

A film adaptation of the memoir has won several Academy Awards and I recommend you to watch it for a clear understanding of who this great lady was. Previously a coffee plantation, her farm was officially incorporated as the “Karen Coffee Company” and later on owned by her extended family, most of who live in Denmark. Her home was turned into one of the most outstanding tourist attractions in the area known as the Karen Blixen museum.

Take a splash at the MajiMagic Aqua Park

Its Nairobi’s newest and wettest water park, a first of its kind in Africa, MajiMagic Aqua park. Take advantage of this great sunny weather and head over to the Waterfront Mall for a wet and wild experience.

The main feature is the Aquaglide inflatable sports park: a circuit of inflatable slides, swings, monkey bars and other obstacles anchored to the floor of the lake in front of the mall. In addition, they offer stand up paddle boarding sessions, and in future more attractions like a Konex wakeboarding cable system, a high rope course as well as an aqua zorbing are planned.

One is provided with a life jacket and the qualified lifeguards are with you every step of the way.

You’ll spend your 50 minutes sliding your way across the course, bouncing on trampolines, tackling climbing walls, as well as swinging from monkey bars.

To make things easier, book your session in advance on their website for either a 50-minute waterpark session or a 75-minute stand up paddle boarding session. It costs Sh2,000 per person for either activity, including a life jacket and wetsuit.

Check out the Organic Farmer’s market

Are you a foodie, but obsessed with clean healthy eating? Every Saturday at Purdy Arms there is an organic farmer’s market where the farmers bring their fertilizer and pesticide free produce as early as 9am. This offers a great opportunity to stock up on fresh veggies herbs, cheeses, jams and sun-dried veggies.

Watch wildlife in the various centres

Most of these centers around the Karen area are not just great places for viewing wildlife but they help conserve the dwindling population of the wildlife. Additionally they serve as learning centres that enable one to get more acquainted with the local animals minus the crowds. Check out the Giraffe Centre, the Mamba Village, and the Stedmark Animal Park if you’re an animal lover and would like to learn, interact and of course take selfies.

Shopping at the malls

Malls are still some of the most exciting places people can spend their afternoons catching up with friends, checking out stuff or do the week’s shopping as they have a wide range of commodities to choose from.

Karen is home of one of the most stylish shopping malls, the Hub. From its architecture, to its commodities, this is one of the places to spend an afternoon at. They also have the Waterfront and Galleria malls, each with their unique attractions.

Spend a night on the Brandy bus

Been there done that and bored of hotels? Why not try spending the night at the Brandy bus. Head over to AirBnB to book your stay as you just can’t show up unannounced. Rhoda, one of the staff who shows guests round, will welcome and take you through the dos and don’ts of the place.

The bus, which used to operate in Likoni for the government, was owned by her friend’s granddad and was in his garden for 30 years before it was transformed into a unique Airbnb home that sits inside her parent’s home. Remember to carry your own food and snacks, a book if you are spending some alone time, or a great collection of music to keep you company.