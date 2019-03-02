Plunder on display.

I was very sure that I had seen this chair before at the Coast and now it was sitting pretty at The British Museum in London. Called ‘Kiti Cha Enzi’, an exact replica of this throne is preserved at the Gedi Ruins Museum in Malindi, alongside other important historical objects of the ancient Gedi Town whose existence centuries ago was secretly masked by a tropical forest.

The mysterious remnant of Swahili Coastal settlement remained hidden and unknown to the colonialists for a very long time. It was, however, open knowledge to the Giriama people, whom to date, revere the ruins as sacred. Eventually, and unfortunately, the colonialists caught wind of it.

Fast forward to the here and now and the British museum is blatantly unapologetic display of the cultural bounty looted from Africa and other continents. It was, therefore, not surprising at all to see an African cultural artifact displayed and commoditized without regard for its importance to its people. And it wasn’t the only African object at the museum.

Ancient Egyptian culture is also represented in The British Museum. The giant Egyptian Rosetta Stone with hieroglyphic writings stands in a glass casing on the ground floor. It’s made of black granite and is rough at the edges, indicating it has broken and chipped over time. This stone was seized by the French, who later gave it up to the British when they invaded Egypt in the early 1800s.

Sculptures symbolic of Egyptian death and afterlife and aided in preservation of mummies are sprawled here. One of these objects is the golden mummy mask of Satdjehuty from Thebes, who is said to have lived in the early 18th dynasty in 1500 BC. Likewise, the inner coffin of a Theban priestess called Henutmehyt is hoisted in the museum.

Egyptian collections share space with the Nubian and Sudanese objects that provide a historical trail into the ancient Nile Valley culture, dating from Neolithic times to the Christian age. Paintings taken from Egyptian tombs and funerary archaeology are open for viewing here.

The section featuring Africa is on the lower floor. It showcases traditional items ranging from weaponry, textile, art, pottery, religious paraphenalia and more. Cultural objects from Nigeria, Benin, Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya and more are exhibited. It is where ‘Kiti Cha Enzi’ from the Kenyan coast, is displayed.

One of the most intriguing contemporary pieces of art is a sculpture named Tree of Life, made by artists from Maputo, Mozambique. It is made from guns and stands in the middle of the exhibition room.

The Tree of Life has a unique story that symbolizes the end of a civil war in the country and the people’s desire to move on and rebuild themselves from the shreds of violence that instigated by the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the West, who shipped tons of guns into the country.

It is said that these guns were so many that thousands were still hidden in thickets even after the civil war. Fearing another potential conflict outburst with the massive presence of firearms, Mozambicans were called upon to peacefully surrender their guns in place of tailoring machines, farming tools and bicycles.

The Tree of Life is among the sculptures created out of these weapons that had marred the country with bloodshed.

There’s more contemporary African art by artists from various countries. However, some of the art made from print fabric at the entrance of the African section was made by white artists but, is for some reason, considered ‘African’.

Nigeria’s brass head of the king of Ife is among the countless royal objects taken from the West African country. Benin, which was a wealthy powerhouse in the 15th and 16th centuries, also lost some of the kingdom’s cultural objects to the British.

A carving that tells this story is a decorated plaque that was found in the royal palace of the Benin ruler. It now lives in the London museum alongside objects such as the cast bronze head of a young woman thought to have been a Beninese queen in the 16th century.

Kenyan traditional objects of importance to the indigenous people are also framed in this lower floor of the museum. There’s a lot to see; from the Kenyan shield, flag, the coastal Swahili chair; Kiti Cha Enzi, traditional weaponry to various farming tools.

Tanzania is also not left out. Khangas taken from the country are pinned up without a single fold and one of them bears the face of the late president Julius Nyerere.

The British museum hosts more than 73,000 indigenous African cultural objects. These items are of priceless value to Africans and their commodification in the West is a big insult to this continent. They should be in Africa, where they are of essence to their owners.