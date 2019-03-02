Fellas, this is what your favourite drink says about you!

Angeline Wanjeri

Beer

There’s a famous quote by Benjamin Franklin that goes like, ‘Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy!’ Sorry to burst your bubble fellas. Beer is proof that you are boring, bland and afraid to try out new things. There I said it!

When I walk into a bar and spot a good looking man chilling with a beer in hand, I can’t help but think of ‘us’ five years later. All I see is a pot belly, lots of nights spent in bars surrounded by his rowdy friends, rocking Arsenal jerseys, making fun of Manchester United fans.

I see myself taking our three children to church every Sunday as he bums on the couch staking out bets on SportPesa, waiting for wifey to come back home with his favourite Sunday dinner- nyamchom and ugali! What follows is another night of bad sex and fake orgasms.

As I drift off to sleep my mind takes me back to that moment I met this hot guy at the bar holding his favourite beer, wishing I’d left it at hello and kept moving!

Whiskey

Time to roll out the red carpet for the man with a taste for scotch and whiskey. Like Jidenna, he is a classic man. Dresses well, has money to spend and is not afraid to flaunt it.

This is a man with taste, knows what he likes, and doesn’t like, is strong and emotionally stable. Whether he likes it neat, mixed or on the rocks, there is no denying that this is a man that can handle his own. When it comes to bedroom matters, he definitely scores an A!

Rum

In the spirit of dishing out score-cards I definitely have a rum man in mind. Rum is no doubt in the top 10 of the world’s strongest liquors so he definitely scores an A when it comes to strength. He is particular, just like a scotch and Whiskey drinker, he knows what he likes and doesn’t.

This is a man who loves to have fun and try out different things. His downside? He gets bored very easily. Enjoy your moments together for they may not last!

Vodka

If you’re all about the glow up this year ladies, then you better stay away from men who drink vodka. They’re all trouble! Vodka is a cheap way of getting drunk and is mostly consumed by broke men looking for random one-night stands. After going through a toxic break up, my friend Will went out with his boys with one agenda in mind, to get wasted, his poison of choice? Vodka!

Fast forward to 3am, his mother finds him slumped outside her doorstep covered in his own faeces. If you’re a man who loves drinking Vodka, why not do us all a favour and take yourself to an AA meeting? Dating is the last thing you should be doing.

Wine

Men who drink wine are without a doubt a classic breed. They are sexy, mature, romantic, and well put together. A far cry from a man that drinks vodka. A man that prefers wine is cultured and well travelled. He understands that a wine glass should be held by the stem and not the bowl. He has mastered the art of swirling the wine in his glass without spilling it on his meticulously tailored suit.

He is sophisticated enough to grasp that wine should be sipped and not gulped. He is no stranger to the fact that Pinot Grigio is perfectly paired with fish dishes while the Sauvignon Blanc pairs well with grilled chicken. So the next time you spot a man drinking wine, don’t call into question his masculinity. Remember that real men drink wine.

Cocktails

There’s a special breed of men that love cocktails. These men are prone to more dirty looks and insults than men with an affinity to wine. Whoever said cocktails were exclusively for the fairer sex was clearly mistaken, or under the influence of some cheap Vodka.

A man that enjoys mixed drinks with lots of ingredients and garnishments is not only sexy but also confident in his masculinity. He is honest, straightforward, versatile and spontaneous. This is the new age of sensitive men and I’m all for it!