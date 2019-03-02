Ayub Ogada lives on

Ayub Ogada’s death was a devastating shock that gripped his colleagues in the music industry as well as his legions of fans on February 1.

The Kothbiro singer was revered for his exceptional music that preserved his Luo musical culture with the use of nyatiti paired with distinct vocals.

He was celebrated by his music family through the Ayub Ogada Tribute Concert that was full to the brim held at Alliance Francaise on Wednesday night.

It was an evening of nyatiti stories told by both the young and old who went on stage to honour his spirit. This concert proved that nothing compares to traditional African music as different instruments were blended to produce music that moves.

The concert featured Daniel Onyango who played the Nyatiti with a backup of other percussionists. Afrofusion artiste Atisanna was joined on stage by Gideon Metah who played the drums while Okoth Nyarwath took on the role of a percussionist and assisted on the vocals.

Walter Koga’s undeniable heavy stage presence pulled the crowd to its feet when his turn to take on the music came. And when it was time for a dose of dance, the stage could not hold the Bomas of Kenya Dancers and so the crowd instinctively created room for the group on the dancefloor.

Oduor Nyagweno, Papillon, Guys Like Us, G-Master Masese and Judith Bwire followed up before Makadem brought down the curtains. And when it’s Makadem on the beat, you know that it’s going down. Makadem enjoys adoration from his music enthusiasts and when he stepped on stage, the crowd could not contain its excitement.

He performed some of Ayub Ogada’s hits that poignantly yet beautifully moved the crowd, proving that the late singer was a great loss to the Kenyan music industry.

Suzanna Owiyo had been expected to perform at the concert before Makadem, but she did not show up. It was a disappointment. However, Makadem provided the needed solace as he sang and played his nyatiti to the end.