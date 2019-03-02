A step up for Bensoul.

Alfred Wanjohi

Sauti Sol’s new record label, Sol Generation, has signed musician Benson Mutuka, who goes by the stage name Bensoul. The new signee is well known for his song Masheesha in which he collaborated with H_ART The Band back in 2016.

The artiste is also known for his amazing songwriting skills, having written for established artists in East Africa such as Ali Kiba, Kidum, Nyashinski, Mercy Masika, and others.

The artiste marked his debut on Sol Generation by releasing his first single this year, Lucy, which is also his first song under the new record label.

“Lucy is relatable to most young people as it tells the story of a young man who is unsure about his position in the relationship, but won’t stop loving. I wrote it from a situation where two of my friends were dating one lady, so she was basically playing them,” said Bensoul in a recent interview.

Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime expressed his thoughts on on the new step that the musician’s career has taken saying “Bensoul is a phenomenal multi-talented artist and one of the best songwriters of our time.

We look forward to helping grow his fan base as we take him to the next level,” adding on Lucy: “I like the groove and that he started his career on a high tempo, which is reflective of what’s to come in the future – amazing things!”

With the new song already on Youtube and hitting the airwaves, BenSoul has promised to release more records in the coming months and after listening to Lucy, and watching the music video, I can tell you he is surely a talent to watch out for in 2019.