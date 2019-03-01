Italian coach to lead ‘Malkia Strikers’ to Olympic qualification

Amos Abuga @peoplesport11

Italian Shaileen Ramdoo has been tasked with helping Malkia Strikers return to the Olympics Games for the first time since 2008.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Waithaka Kioni, has revealed the experienced coach will be jetting into the country mid next month to link up with the squad that is aiming to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Japan.

“Officially, Ramdoo will take over the technical bench in April when the national team is expected to start training.

He is coming to Kenya because he was recommended to us by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB),” revealed Kioni. Kioni, says the Kenyan federation had solicited technical expertise from their international counterparts, who have in haste fronted the 52-year-old who is said to have coached a number of European clubs.

“As the federation, we want to qualify for Tokyo. Having missed the subsequent editions in London and Rio has not been easy for me as the boss, I want that to change next year,” an optimistic Kioni added.

Ramdoo’s experience might be called to action sooner than later as Malkia Strikers prepare for the intercontinental qualifiers in Italy from August 2, when the Kenyan queens have been drawn against Netherlands, Italy and Belgium.

“Those are tough games that need experience, Ramdoo will be working closely with the current technical bench and not replacing them,” he added.

After the intercontinental qualifiers, Kenya will shift her attention to the African Women championships to be held in September with only the top team earning the sole berth to the Olympics.

“As recent as the last Olympic qualifiers, we missed that position to Cameroon, who by far has been our greatest challengers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Fifth edition of the Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) coach’s seminar will run from March 1-5 at the KCB leadership centre in Karen, Nairobi.

The continental event will bring together 40 international and 30 local coaches for the high performance training which will be overseen by FIVB Italian top instructor Mauro Berruto and CAVB Coaches Commission president Sherif El Shemerly.