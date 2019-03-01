Crack whip on rogue judges, CJ told

Seth Onyango @SethManex

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Chief Justice David Maraga to weed out corrupt judges and magistrates, who have been colluding with suspects to frustrate corruption cases.

Uhuru said some rogue judicial officials were engaging brokers in the corridors of justice to skew rulings to their favour.

His assertions come just weeks after outspoken lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi sensationally claimed that a Supreme Court judge pocketed millions of shillings to dissent on an election petition.

On February 15, he claimed four dissenting judges received bribes from an unnamed politician to influence the outcome of Wajir gubernatorial election petition. Impunity

Yesterday, Uhuru was unequivocal as he called on the Judiciary to rein in corrupt elements, who were selling justice to the highest bidder.

“Corruption is continuing its vicious attack on our people and our nation. The Judiciary is not immune to its illicit lures, and its intimidation,” Uhuru said during the launch of the State of Judiciary Report at Supreme Court of Kenya yesterday. “Gate keeping and brokering of justice is all too common and in its wake, are broken and suffering Kenyans as impunity wreaks havoc in their livelihoods and their health.”

But Maraga defended the judiciary saying that slow convictions is caused by the shortage of staff and funds.