Extra-judicial killings : DPP castigates the police 

The director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji has castigated police officers active operating under the title Hessie, accusing them of being behind the extra- judicial killings in Nairobi’s crime prone east lands area.
Speaking in the company of the director of criminal investigations, George Kinoti, Haji said they have contacted the inspector general of police to launch investigations into the officers actions, terming them illegal.
