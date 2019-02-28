K24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Extra-judicial killings : DPP castigates the police 

K24 Tv February 28, 2019
2,566 Less than a minute

The director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji has castigated police officers active operating under the title Hessie, accusing them of being behind the extra- judicial killings in Nairobi’s crime prone east lands area.
Speaking in the company of the director of criminal investigations,  George Kinoti, Haji said they have contacted the inspector general of police to launch investigations into the officers actions, terming them illegal.

Show More

Related Articles

February 28, 2019
2,575

EACC stops shs.4.8b fraud

February 28, 2019
2,732

Abandoned Malagasy sailors seek help to go home

February 28, 2019
2,996

Kemsa summoned to explain capacity for UHC support

February 28, 2019
3,042

Two-thirds gender bill aborts again over quorum hitch