Dru Di Ramble, Afro Dancehall Artiste.

With Faith Chebet @chebetkorir

Best thing about being Kenyan?

That moment when you tell foreigners you are a Kenyan and they believe you somehow have ever killed a lion and you are a warrior. That somehow makes me feel special.

One thing that many people do not know about you?

I am social, especially when I get to know someone, but I’m also shy.

Biggest misconception people have about you?

Wewe huringa sana (You are a proud person). That’s what I get when I meet new people.

Memorable country you have ever been to?

Germany. It is a beautiful country and has great people.

Sweetest act anyone has ever done for you?

Someone special bought me a phone during my birthday.

Lowest and highest amount of money you have ever been paid?

I once worked at a hotel in Nairobi, where I would report at 6:30am and leave at 10pm. Guess what my pay was? Sh150 per day. Highest amount was a good figure that made me invest in music.

What’s your favourite restaurant in town?

I love chicken, so I would go for KFC. They have the best.

Best place you have ever visited in Nairobi?

Nairobi Museum. You actually get to see how beautiful our creatures are, big or small.

Worst advice you have ever received?

To stop singing because there are greater guys than me.

Best childhood memories?

Meeting former music duo Longombas. They were the best back then and I felt quite happy.

Worst habits?

Biting my nails.

Best way to relax?

Listening to music at home or somewhere silent.

Hardest decision you ever made?

Quitting music to give all my attention to my girlfriend.

Best advice you ever got?

My mum told me not to give up on what I do, but to push even harder.