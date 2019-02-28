English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

EACC stops shs.4.8b fraud

K24 Tv February 28, 2019
The ethics and anti corruption commission -EACC has stopped  a dubious payment  of 4.8billion shillings  at the interior ministry  meant  for the procurement of  security equipment for the prisons service.
The fraudulent deal which  implicates two former principal secretaries at the ministry  and one still in service  would have benefited a  sitting  female senator had it gone through.
In total EACC has listed nine  people as persons of interest  involved in the  plot that would have seen the loss of billions of shillings in taxpayers money .

