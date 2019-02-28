EACC stops shs.4.8b fraud

The ethics and anti corruption commission -EACC has stopped a dubious payment of 4.8billion shillings at the interior ministry meant for the procurement of security equipment for the prisons service.

The fraudulent deal which implicates two former principal secretaries at the ministry and one still in service would have benefited a sitting female senator had it gone through.

In total EACC has listed nine people as persons of interest involved in the plot that would have seen the loss of billions of shillings in taxpayers money .