Cane farmers’ taskforce report ready

A parallel sugar taskforce formed to investigate the sector crisis is set to present its report to the government for action after the compilation of findings.

Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Organisation (KNASFO) has lined up a raft of recommendations in the report that has been prepared for delivery to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Chairman of the organisation, Saulo Busolo said the report is being fine-tuned and will be ready for presentation to the President in a week’.

The team concluded its business on Monday through an engagement forum with sugar experts in Kisumu, days after traversing western Kenya to meet farmers and other sector players.

Growing areas

It conducted public participation exercises in the various sugar growing areas between January 28 and February 7. It consolidated views of farmers in Nzoia, Mumias, Butali, Olepito and Busia Sugar Industry in Western Kenya, Miwani, Chemelil and Muhoroni.

The issues that came up in the meetings included sugar belt zoning, merger of sugar factories and privatisation of sugar mills.

Busolo said from their recommendations, farmers made it clear they are against cane zoning, merging of sugar millers and draft regulations on sugarcane from the First Schedule of the Crops Act 2013.

“Farmers are opposed to zoning as it will tie them to non-performing millers. They also want the long delayed draft Crops General Regulations discarded,” he said. However, he added that the cane growers are okay with plans to privatise public sugar factories.