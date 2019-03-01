Why conflict is rife in many Kenyan families

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Most Kenyan families are always left fighting for wealth after property owners pass on as statistics indicate that more than 60 per cent of people die intestate – dying without a legal will.

A study conducted by Strathmore University, Enwealth and Institute of Human Resource Management (HRM) on “Attitudes to Inheritance in Kenya”, indicates that most people would like to leave inheritance behind which can enable their children to get good education.

Financial planning

It also shows that many people consider leaving their wealth for their children and not to other parties or for altruism reasons and that over 70 per cent of people require financial planning and legal advice to make a will.“Nomination of beneficiaries seems to be the preferred method for succession planning,” the study indicates.

It reveals that there are two extreme views towards individuals leaving inheritance – with one side comprising those who believe that people should save and make investments to leave as much as possible to future generations or for altruistic reasons.

On the other extreme are those who believe people should just use all their assets during their life time leaving nothing for the future generations. “Through wills you can be sure that your money, property, possessions and investments go to the people and causes that you care about,” the study reveals. Mary Chepkirui, a researcher at Strathmore University says that 80 per cent of people interviewed say they would like to have a will yet only 41 per cent have a written will.

“In Kenya, up to 26.2 per cent of the conflicts in families are on succession matters and the disputes are attributed to lack of a written will and clear communication from the owner of the properties regarding their intentions on distribution of properties,” she says.

She explains that most Kenyans do not write “wills” due to lack of financial planning and inadequate legal advice on how to put in place a succession plan for their properties.

Out of 429 respondents, Chepkirui adds, 32 per cent indicated they have assets valued at between zero and Sh5 million, 22 per cent values between Sh5 and Sh15 million while a similar percentage preferred not to disclose.

Out of the total number, 83 per cent of respondents said they had assets in the form of land and buildings, 79 per cent in pension funds and another 75 per cent have assets in saccos.

The majority or 84 per cent respondents said it was important to leave wealth for children, arguing that an inheritance left for their children could enable them to get good education and have something to start live with.

Seventy per cent of the respondents said they were confident in their children’s ability to use inherited wealth while 30 per cent said they were not confident and would rather leave their wealth in the hands of experts such as pension fund managers to deal with the management of the assets.

Individuals who were keen on leaving inheritance to their families fall between age groups 31 and 40 years. Interestingly, only a third of the respondents thought of leaving their wealth to other parties or organisations apart from their family members – altruism.

Own mortality

However, Michelle Nyandiko, Business Development Manager at Enwealth says whether it is because people don’t like thinking about their own mortality or simply don’t feel wealthy enough to justify writing a will, it is worth facing the inevitable and putting a will to paper.

Nyandiko says through wills, it will be easier for your friends and family to sort out your assets after your death.

“Without a will, dividing up an estate can lead to bitter arguments and divides between your family and friends, so ensuring that you have accurately outlined your wishes are really important,” she says.

With no will, you don’t get to choose where your estate goes upon your death. If you die without a will, the law of intestacy would be invoked and you could potentially see your entire estate being left to the government.

Nyandiko adds that organisations need to include wills among the documents employees sign when they are hired in order to tackle inheritance problems and issues related to unclaimed assets. The study also reveals that while 100 per cent of the married men write their wives as their next of kin, married women would prefer writing their children and parents as their next of kin.

“Women who choose to nominate their sons or daughters as beneficiaries will allocate on average 54 per cent and 59 per cent respectively. On the other hand, men who choose to nominate their sons or daughters will allocate on average 42 per cent and 47 per cent respectively,” she said.

Anthony Odeck, a lawyer says most women don’t include their husbands in their wills due to cultural beliefs. Women strongly believe that men need to stand up and cater for everything in the house, hence the reason for not including them in their will.

He says that traditionally, men were meant to be breadwinners and at no point were they required to be given money by their wives.“In any African set-up, women didn’t share any of their wealth. In fact, they didn’t have any money on them unlike today. Therefore this notion could not be dealt with even in today’s society,” says Odeck. Additional reporting by Sandra Wekesa.