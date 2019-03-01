NLC refers Donholm land dispute to courts

Alvin Kariuki @PeopleDailyKe

The National Land Commission (NLC) has referred to court a dispute between a group of squatters and private developers in Donholm area, Nairobi, over a Sh500 million piece of land.

In Gazette Notice dated February 15, the commission said it had never determined ownership of the contested property (LR No. Nairobi Block 82) in Donholm.

“NLC has not and never rendered any determination under Section 14 of the NLC Act in relation to Nairobi Block 82/7375, Nairobi Block 82/7333 or the titles thereof,” reads the notice.

NLC chair Muhammed Swazuri said the matter of contested ownership of the property is pending determination by the courts and, therefore, NLC cannot make a determination, as it would be sub judice.

This affirms the position it had taken in April last year when it disowned “NLC resolutions” purporting to award prime parcels of land to self-help groups in Nairobi.

NLC had dismissed the letters, on whose strength two self-help groups were laying claim to land, as forgeries.

This is a huge blow to a group of squatters going by the name “Sowesava Self-Help Group” who have long held that NLC issued a determination that allocated them the land.

Embakasi, Savanna, Donholm have for close to two decades been plagued by land-grabbing cartels. In law, self-help groups do not even have legal capacity to own land.