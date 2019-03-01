Gender rule debate fiasco betrays MPs

The two-thirds gender rule faced its fourth shelving on Wednesday, raising doubt on Parliament’s commitment to pass the critical legislation.

Previous attempts to operationalise the elusive bill have equally been disastrous, with Kenyans, particularly the womenfolk, disappointed by the manner it has been handled.

At one level, the failure to pass the rule reflects challenges that afflict Kenyan women in the face of patriarchy. In a country where women are still grappling with disproportionate violations of rights, mistreatment, and under-representation in decision-making, the two-thirds gender rule is critical in paving way for creation of atmosphere that enhances such liberties. Unfortunately, the bill has been reduced to a simplistic battle of the sexes, and the power play between the two.

At a different level, it highlights the lack of political will to address challenges bedevilling the nation, not just women. Despite intense lobbying by female legislators, the success of the bill highly depend on their male colleagues, who make the majority of the MPs. Wednesday would have been a great day for the MPs to not only show support for the women but also regard for the Constitution, in which the gender rule is anchored.

The debate also brings into question, not the qualification of the women in different positions, but the ability of the female legislators to mobilise support for a cause. Women can, and have been proven good leaders, but many have not been able to showcase their skills for the lack of opportunity.

Election after election, it has been manifest how dangerous it could be for women to challenge status quo. They have been harassed, injured and threatened. From questioning their qualifications to alluding to their sexual lives, women have faced many unwarranted situations that have forced them out of the race for representation. Those who have made it have scars to show.

The elusive bill it brings to scrutiny the priorities of male legislators as Kenya Women Parliamentary Association chair Wangui Ngirici rightly noted. As it is, we are really not able to highlight the real issues most of the political leaders have in regard to the bill, as it has not had the chance to be discussed on the floor with as much gusto as Parliament is known for. What happened in Parliament on Wednesday is disgraceful and might come to haunt the legislators some day.