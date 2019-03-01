Matiang’i, CSs inspect State projects in Embu

Brian Musyoka @PeopleDailyKe

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday led six of his colleagues to inspect government projects in Embu.

Matiang’i, who chairs the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee, said the visit to Embu was the first of several meetings that his team is scheduled to conduct across the country to inspect ongoing national government projects.

While addressing the media, Matiang’i said the visits are expected to ensure the projects are implemented as scheduled.

“This is in line with the directive by the President Uhuru Kenyatta for formation of Cabinet committee that will strictly focus on implementation and development of national government projects which started its work four weeks ago,” he said. Matiang’i said the committee has been reviewing National government projects all over the country.

“We have come to the point of going to the regions and we are sitting down with national government administration in the region to go through each of the project to ensure the projects are being implemented and going on well,” he said.

Transport CS James Macharia, who was among the seven, said the National government plans to construct 500,000 houses in its housing Big Four agenda to cater for a 200,000 housing deficit.

“Already we have developers and investors who we have approached with housing stock exceeding a million houses that is double our target.” Others in the tour were Farida Karoney, Eugene Wamalwa, Sicily Kariuki, Simon Chelugui and Joe Mucheru.