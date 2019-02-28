Abandoned Malagasy sailors seek help to go home

Three Malagasy seamen have been abandoned in Mombasa after their ship was detained by the state in 2018.

The seamen worked for MV Rozen, which docked at the port last year on its way to Somalia.

The vessel flying St Vincent and the Grenadines flag of convenience is owned by businessman Fidel Joana.



Yusuf Kiemba, a business partner, says that Joana has no money to clear unpaid dues, including salaries for the stranded seamen.



“They have been here for the past one year and four months and the employer claims he does not have money.

The last time we talked was in December, they are now appealing for help,” said Kiemba.

The matter is now being handled by International Transport Workers Federation’s Inspector Betty Makena, who said that they sailors will only be allowed to go home once the owner clears all their unpaid dues.